Rihanna Hides Fuller Figure On Red Carpet In Tent Dress

Rihanna
is considered one was the most stylish women in the world and the fashion risk-taker didn't disappoint at the UK premiere of her movie Valerian
.
Photo credit: Getty Images
She donned a crimson-colored Giambattista Valli gown from his Autumn/Winter 2017 Couture Collection.
The 29-year-old also was decked out in rubies and diamonds!
Photo credit: Getty Images
But, Rihanna didn't look like her usual self. The singer is known for her skin-revealing looks and seemed matronly in these dress.
Photo credit: Getty Images
RiRi has been hiding her figure lately after she admitted to gaining some extra weight over the summer.
Photo credit: Getty Images
She even posted a meme addressing the critics with a sad emoji face although lots of fans are loving her changing body.
Photo credit: Getty Images