Rihanna Hides Fuller Figure On Red Carpet In Tent Dress

Rihanna is considered one was the most stylish women in the world and the fashion risk-taker didn't disappoint at the UK premiere of her movie Valerian. is considered one was the most stylish women in the world and the fashion risk-taker didn't disappoint at the UK premiere of her movie Valerian. Photo credit: Getty Images

She donned a crimson-colored Giambattista Valli gown from his Autumn/Winter 2017 Couture Collection.

The 29-year-old also was decked out in rubies and diamonds! Photo credit: Getty Images

But, Rihanna didn't look like her usual self. The singer is known for her skin-revealing looks and seemed matronly in these dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

RiRi has been hiding her figure lately after she admitted to gaining some extra weight over the summer. Photo credit: Getty Images