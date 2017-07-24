STAR Pays for Scoops!

Rihanna Hides Fuller Figure On Red Carpet In Tent Dress

The singer's bustline was about to explode!

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

Rihanna is considered one was the most stylish women in the world and the fashion risk-taker didn't disappoint at the UK premiere of her movie Valerian.

Photo credit: Getty Images

She donned a crimson-colored Giambattista Valli gown from his Autumn/Winter 2017 Couture Collection.
The 29-year-old also was decked out in rubies and diamonds!

Photo credit: Getty Images

But, Rihanna didn't look like her usual self. The singer is known for her skin-revealing looks and seemed matronly in these dress.

Photo credit: Getty Images

RiRi has been hiding her figure lately after she admitted to gaining some extra weight over the summer.

Photo credit: Getty Images

She even posted a meme addressing the critics with a sad emoji face although lots of fans are loving her changing body.

Photo credit: Getty Images

