Rihanna Rocks Barely There Bikini In Mexican
The Singer strips down at work 'Rih-treat'.
The nearly naked star's tiny two-piece left nothing to the imagination and even revealed under boob and her famously sexy butt.
Rihanna had no problem showing off her bod to her staff. The singer is reportedly treating them to an extravagant and luxurious work "rih-treat".
Not that the activities have been all work and no fun. Rihanna posted pics of the action to her Instagram account, adding the playful caption, "Let the games begin."
The boss has a sense of humor, she cheered on her employees as they clubbed a piñata version of none other than Rihanna herself.
The "Work" singer is smart to take a break from her insane schedule.
She just wrapped filming her role in the upcoming Ocean's Eight movie and is about to start shooting two episodes of Bates Motel, in which she'll play Norman Bates's victim, Marion Crane.
This is the final season of the hit television prequel to the classic horror film Psycho.
