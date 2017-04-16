Rihanna Rocks Barely There Bikini In Mexican

1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Rihanna was spotted wearing a barely there orange string bikini and a green baseball cap while sipping wine poolside in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The nearly naked star's tiny two-piece left nothing to the imagination and even revealed under boob and her famously sexy butt.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Rihanna had no problem showing off her bod to her staff. The singer is reportedly treating them to an extravagant and luxurious work "rih-treat".

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Not that the activities have been all work and no fun. Rihanna posted pics of the action to her Instagram account, adding the playful caption, "Let the games begin."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The boss has a sense of humor, she cheered on her employees as they clubbed a piñata version of none other than Rihanna herself.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The "Work" singer is smart to take a break from her insane schedule.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI She just wrapped filming her role in the upcoming Ocean's Eight movie and is about to start shooting two episodes of Bates Motel , in which she'll play Norman Bates's victim, Marion Crane.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI This is the final season of the hit television prequel to the classic horror film Psycho.