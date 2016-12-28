Ricki Lake Shows Off Her Impressive Weight Loss On The Beach
See her proudly display her new figure.
Ricki Lake has struggled with her weight for years and now the actress has finally succeeded in losing it!
She showed off her slimmer figure in a classic, black swimsuit.
The 48-year-old is on vacation in Cancun, Mexico with a friend.
Maybe this is a revenge body? Ricki finalized her divorce from Christian Evans last year and things got nasty!
A source told RadarOnline.com, "Ricki started training because she said she wanted to get a revenge body to make Christian see what he is missing."
What do you think about Ricki's new lease on life?
