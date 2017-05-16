Bikini Babe Priyanka Chopra Flashes Butt & Boobs In Miami
Watch the sexy 'Baywatch' star step out of the ocean dripping wet.
Priyanka Chopra was caught getting wet and wild in Miami over the weekend. Keep clicking through to see the actress' latest sizzling snaps!
It was announced earlier today that the former Miss World 2000 pageant winner will be back for the third season of her his show Quantico.
Her fans are also anxiously awaiting the big splash she's expected to make at the end of this month in the Baywatch movie.
"So excited about the season 3 pick up for 'Quantico' congrats to everyone who made it happen! Alex Parrish will be back soon," she tweeted today.
Meanwhile, it looks like she's found a way to celebrate with some of her bikini-clad gal pals.
What do you think of Priyanka's bikini body? Tell us your thoughts below!
