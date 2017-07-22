Happy 4th Birthday Prince George!

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge turns four on Saturday, June 22. In honor of His Royal Highness’s big day, we’ve put together a gallery of some of his most memorable (and most adorable!) moments, starting with this one. Behold, the Prince’s official birthday portrait, shot at the end of June at Kensington Palace in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Will and Kate released the official portrait. Of course to the little prince they’re just mom and dad. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince George is royal couple’s first child, pictured here at just one-day-old leaving St. Mary’s hospital with his parents. As a newborn he weighed in at 8 lbs 6 oz. Photo credit: Getty Images

Before he was one the Prince was already a world traveler. This darling photo was taken on a three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia Prince George gave his mom Kate a sweet pat on the head. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince George was an early walker as revealed by this official first birthday photo that was taken almost 3 weeks prior to his actual birthday. Photo credit: Getty Images

Life isn’t all official visits and royal occasions for Prince George. He may be third in line for the throne, but he is still a child, and what child doesn’t like to roll down a grassy hill once in a while? Photo credit: Getty Images

Just before turning two Prince George gave up his title of “only child” when he welcomed his new sister Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the Princess of Cambridge. This adorable photo taken at Princess Charlotte’s christening shows what a doting big brother George is. He got up on his tippy toes to get a peek of her in her baby carriage! Photo credit: Getty Images

The family of four traveled to the French Alps for a private ski vacation in March 2016. Photo credit: Getty Images

What could top a ski vacation in the French Alps? Meeting the President of the United States, which Prince George did just one month later. Here he is chatting with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in April 2016. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince George showed his dad some love at a children’s party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada. Photo credit: Getty Images

Like a typical big brother Prince George teases his little sister, pictured here at the same children’s party in Canada happily shooting Princess Charlotte with a bubble gun…or more accurately, a bubble fish. Photo credit: Getty Images

The pair seem like they’re very close, here they are peering out the window of a plane together as they arrive at the airport in Warsaw on their family’s official trip to Poland and Germany this July. Photo credit: Getty Images