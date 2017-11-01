Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Shrinking Lips On Halloween

Halloween just brought out Kylie Jenner ’s worst fear. Kylie is pregnant with her first child from rapper boyfriend Travis Scott , but the baby news may mean she has to forgo her famous pout.

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul has openly admitted that she uses lip-fillers to enhance her looks, and has previously stated that her go-to doctor for the procedure is Dr. Simon Ourian.

And now the signs of a filler-less KUWTK star are starting to show. Dressed up as an angel for Halloween, the reality star posted a picture alongside best friend Jordyn Woods, who was dressed up as a Devil.

While the couple costume seemed to be cute, fans were only able to view the top part of their costumes, as the mommy-to-be strategically cropped yet another photo to hide her growing tummy.

But the Life of Kylie star couldn’t hide one thing—her noticeably reduced lips. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As fans know, the plastic princess looks drastically different than how she did prior to undergoing the cosmetic enhancement and has since built a makeup empire, as a direct result of her augmentation. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Kylie hates the way her face looks when she is not pumped full of fillers, but she knows that she is just going to have to deal with it for now,” a source said. Photo credit: Getty Images