Pregnant Kylie Jenner Posts A Series Of Selfies To Instagram

And though the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has been keeping a low profile since her pregnancy news, she recently came out of hiding posting three nearly identical pictures of herself, which were of course cropped to hide her growing baby bump.
The first picture, captioned “Happy Monday” featured the lip kit mogul in a black sweater and flawless makeup. The awesome lighting and her glowing skin had fans praising her for her looks and begging for the secrets behind her beauty regime.
The 20-year-old, widely known for her surgically enhanced lips, still seemed to have that famous pout, though it is expected that they will deflate because her go-to doctor for the procedure, Dr. Simon Ourian refuse to administer lip-filler to pregnant women.
Kylie Jenner’s baby glow is undeniable in the series of selfies she posted to Instagram on Monday.
The second flick, this time caption-less, pictured the mom-to-be tugging at her sweater and lustfully looking into the camera. Her hazel eye color really popped in this image.
The Life of Kylie Star’s completed the series of photos with one more picture where she is seen tilting her head slightly, showing off her long black tousled hair.
While the reality star has yet to confirm that she is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, fans are certain she will be having a baby girl due in February.