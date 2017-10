Though the couple is yet to confirm, sources say Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, the Kardashian Clan is concerned that the soon-to-be mom will be forced to raise her baby alone Photo credit: BACKGRID

Tristan, 26, is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and that involves a lot of traveling Photo credit: BACKGRID

Although Khloe has been splitting her time between California, for filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Cleveland to be with her boyfriend, traveling can be hard with a newborn baby. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“You can’t take a baby on he road to basketball games every night, so this baby may grow up with a father [who’s around] six months a year,” an insider told Reveal. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Everyone is happy for Khloe, and she’s ecstatic,’ continued the source. “But the family is concerned that she’s with this guy who travels all over the country three-quarters of the year.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite their concerns, The Kardashian clan is still pushing for a wedding. “They all hope for a marriage announcement shortly.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim, mother to four-year-old daughter, North and Saint, 1, as well as Kourtney mother to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, —believe in the mantra “it takes a village to raise a child” and are all very involved with one another’s kids. As fans know, the reality star family, —including, mother to four-year-old daughter, North and Saint, 1, as well asmother to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, —believe in the mantra “it takes a village to raise a child” and are all very involved with one another’s kids. Photo credit: BACKGRID