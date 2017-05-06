A Very Pregnant Beyoncé Celebrates Cinco De Mayo
Queen Bey is ready to pop!
Beyoncé Knowles and fellow former Destiny’s Child singer, Kelly Rowland, dined out for Cinco de Mayo at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday.
Queen Bey wore a pink and green print top and blazer over ripped faded jeans. She accessorized the look with a straw sombrero and sunglasses and left the restaurant carrying a maraca.
Judging from how swollen Beyoncé’s feet looked she might want to think about trading in her sky-high heels for flats.
Being extremely pregnant with twins isn’t slowing down the Dream Girls actress and singer. She was spotted shopping at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles last week with daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 5, and at a Clippers basketball game with husband, Jay Z.
