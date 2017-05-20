Pippa Middleton’s Big Day: Wedding Dress Revealed!
Bridesmaid no more! See the stunning bride show up big sister Kate.
Pippa Middleton, 33, is a bride’s maid no more! Duchess Kate Middleton’s little sister walked down the aisle of St Mark’s Church in Englefield Saturday and married 41-year-old multi-millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews. The wedding took place just miles from the Middleton’s family home.
The blushing bride wore a beautiful white short sleeved and high-necked lace gown by British designer Giles Deacon.
Much to do was made about Pippa’s bridesmaid dress from her sister Kate’s wedding in 2011, and how she (and her backside) stole the show. By all accounts Pippa’s wedding gown didn’t just measure up to the simple elegance of her famous bridesmaid dress, it far surpassed it.
The gown truly stunned from every angle!
Sister Kate wore a beautiful blush colored dress by Alexander McQueen, the designer she chose for her own wedding gown. She was on hand to keep her young children on their best behavior and also to straighten her sister’s train, just as Pippa did for Kate back in 2011.
The groom’s brother Spencer Matthews, star of the British reality TV show Made in Chelsea, served as best man.
About 350 guests attended the nuptials including members of the royal family and celebrities. There was tight security and villagers were asked to carry identification and not to talk to the press. About 100 royal fans gathered to cheer on the bride and groom.
While Pippa and her new husband are not royalty, there were several members of the royal family present including Prince Harry and sister Kate’s husband, Prince William.
Prince George, 3, was a pageboy, and Princess Charlotte, 2, was a bridesmaid.
Also in attendance was Princess Eugenie who wore an elegant, classic 1950s inspired navy blue dress by Paule Ka. Her sister Princess Beatrice was absent.
A primary target of paparazzi is Prince Harry’s girlfriend and possible duchess-in-waiting actress Meghan Markle. The pair has been in the news continuously since they began dating and there are constant rumors that they will soon be engaged.
In order to avoid photographers, Harry arrived at the church through a private entryway. Meghan reportedly wasn’t present at the ceremony, but is planning to attend the cocktail reception at a nearby estate and the dinner dance at the Middleton’s home later in the day.
