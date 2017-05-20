Pippa Middleton’s Big Day: Wedding Dress Revealed!

1 of 12

Pippa Middleton, 33, is Kate Middleton's little sister and walked down the aisle of St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday and married 41-year-old multi-millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews. The wedding took place just miles from the Middleton's family home.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The blushing bride wore a beautiful white short sleeved and high-necked lace gown by British designer Giles Deacon.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Much to do was made about Pippa’s bridesmaid dress from her sister Kate’s wedding in 2011, and how she (and her backside) stole the show. By all accounts Pippa’s wedding gown didn’t just measure up to the simple elegance of her famous bridesmaid dress, it far surpassed it.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The gown truly stunned from every angle!

Sister Kate wore a beautiful blush colored dress by Alexander McQueen, the designer she chose for her own wedding gown. She was on hand to keep her young children on their best behavior and also to straighten her sister's train, just as Pippa did for Kate back in 2011.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The groom’s brother Spencer Matthews, star of the British reality TV show Made in Chelsea, served as best man.

BACKGRID BACKGRID About 350 guests attended the nuptials including members of the royal family and celebrities. There was tight security and villagers were asked to carry identification and not to talk to the press. About 100 royal fans gathered to cheer on the bride and groom.

While Pippa and her new husband are not royalty, there were several members of the royal family present including Prince Harry and sister Kate's husband, Prince William.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Also in attendance was Princess Eugenie who wore an elegant, classic 1950s inspired navy blue dress by Paule Ka. Her sister Princess Beatrice was absent.

Getty Images Getty Images A primary target of paparazzi is Prince Harry’s girlfriend and possible duchess-in-waiting actress Meghan Markle . The pair has been in the news continuously since they began dating and there are constant rumors that they will soon be engaged.