Pink & Christina Aguilera Almost Got Into A Fist Fight At The Club

Pink recently released her seventh studio Album, Beautiful Trauma, after a 5-year hiatus. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer says she titled her album Beautiful Trauma because she believes life is traumatic yet also beautiful. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While doing press to promote her project, the 28-year-old pop star found herself disclosing some of her own past traumas. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Andy Cohen, Pink addressed her feud with In a Plead the Fifth segment on Watch What Happens Live With, Pink addressed her feud with Christina Aguilera Photo credit: BACKGRID

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” The singer said. “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

But when asked if she was one to take things to a physical level she said no. “Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!” Pink revealed. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair’s feud allegedly began during the recording of their “Lady Marmalade” collaboration. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The ladies have since made up on The Voice. She also touched on her issues with Kanye West Photo credit: BACKGRID

Taylor Swift, Pink took to Twitter to share her opinion. After the famous 2009 VMAs incident , where the rapper interrupted, Pink took to Twitter to share her opinion. Photo credit: BACKGRID

At the time Pink tweeted saying: “He is the biggest piece of A** on earth.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now she thinks the rapper is a “talented genius” but followed up saying, “I just think some of us can’t get out of our own way sometimes.” Photo credit: BACKGRID