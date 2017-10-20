Pink & Christina Aguilera Almost Got Into A Fist Fight At The Club

Pink
recently released her seventh studio Album, Beautiful Trauma
, after a 5-year hiatus.
The singer says she titled her album Beautiful Trauma because she believes life is traumatic yet also beautiful.
While doing press to promote her project, the 28-year-old pop star found herself disclosing some of her own past traumas.
In a Plead the Fifth
segment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,
Pink addressed her feud with Christina Aguilera
.
“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” The singer said. “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal.”
But when asked if she was one to take things to a physical level she said no.
“Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!” Pink revealed.
The pair’s feud allegedly began during the recording of their “Lady Marmalade” collaboration.
The ladies have since made up on The Voice.
She also touched on her issues with Kanye West
.
At the time Pink tweeted saying: “He is the biggest piece of A** on earth.”
Now she thinks the rapper is a “talented genius” but followed up saying, “I just think some of us can’t get out of our own way sometimes.”
Pink shared a tweet saying: “Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess,” Pink wrote in her open letter. “It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention,” she continued.