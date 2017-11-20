Did Pink Grimace During Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute?

Pink denied claims that she was grimacing during denied claims that she was grimacing during Christina Aguilera ’s Whitney Houston tribute at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

After a clip of a screwed face Pink watching former foe Christina made its way around the internet, fans took her facial expression as a sign of disgust.

The What About Us singer then took to Twitter to clap back at fans for misreading the look on her face saying, “Yes. THIS. Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys.”

As readers may remember the two women were once at odds over a 2001 music video for Lady Marmalade but have since squashed their issues after working together on The Voice in 2016.

Pink later retweeted a statement denying claims that those issues still lingered. “@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other’s amazing talent as grown women. Stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts.”

As for Christina, she didn’t let the haters take away from her special moment, to celebrate Whitney Houston, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Bodyguard’s release on November 25, 1992.