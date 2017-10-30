STAR Pays for Scoops!

Just Married!

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Say ‘ I Do!’

By ,

Justin Hartley and longtime girlfriend Chrishell Stause tied the knot on Saturday.

After announcing their engagement in 2016, the couple married in an intimate outdoor ceremony.

Justin’s on screen family members were reportedly in attendance, including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Watkins and Chris Sullivan.

Mrs. Hartley made it social media official, sharing a photo from her wedding day on Instagram and changing her last name on Twitter over the weekend.
The bride kept things traditional and wore a white spaghetti strap Monique Lhuillier dress, while the groom wore a dark colored tux.

The All my Children and Days of Our Lives stars exchanged handwritten vows with the ‘This Is Us’ star.

Justin was previously married to his "Passions" co-star Lindsay Korman for eight years and together they have a 13-year-old daughter.

