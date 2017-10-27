STAR Pays for Scoops!

Khloe Kardashian Can’t Hide That Growing Baby Bump Much Longer

Sources say the reality star is expecting a boy.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out sporting another baggy-baby-bump-hiding look, clad in a black oversized Good American sweatshirt, the expectant mom headed to the VFiles pop up shop, Thursday in NYC.

The Keeping up with the Kardashian star, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, attempted to steer the focus from her growing baby bump onto her legs.  

The oversized hoodie, which she styled as dress, showed off her toned legs and she topped off the look with calf-high white socks and black booties.

News of Khloe’s pregnancy broke last month, shortly after it was reported that sister, Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child as well.

Recently the sisters joked about having “so many babies” in a Kylie Cosmetic video, while trying on their assorted lip stains.

While neither sister has confirmed that they are expecting, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is having another baby via surrogate.

What do you think about Khloe’s baby bump? Sound off in the comments.

