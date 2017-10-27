Oversized Outfits Khloe Kardashian Can’t Hide That Growing Baby Bump Much Longer Sources say the reality star is expecting a boy. By Stacy Pierre-Louis, October 27, 2017 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: BACKGRIDView gallery 7 Khloe Kardashian Can’t Hide That Growing Baby Bump Much Longer 1 of 7 1 of 7Khloe Kardashian was spotted out sporting another baggy-baby-bump-hiding look, clad in a black oversized Good American sweatshirt, the expectant mom headed to the VFiles pop up shop, Thursday in NYC.Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 7The Keeping up with the Kardashian star, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, attempted to steer the focus from her growing baby bump onto her legs. Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 7The oversized hoodie, which she styled as dress, showed off her toned legs and she topped off the look with calf-high white socks and black booties.Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 7News of Khloe’s pregnancy broke last month, shortly after it was reported that sister, Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child as well.Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 7Recently the sisters joked about having “so many babies” in a Kylie Cosmetic video, while trying on their assorted lip stains.Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 7While neither sister has confirmed that they are expecting, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is having another baby via surrogate.Photo credit: BACKGRID 7 of 7What do you think about Khloe’s baby bump? Sound off in the comments.Photo credit: BACKGRID Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Khloe Kardashian was spotted out sporting another baggy-baby-bump-hiding look, clad in a black oversized Good American sweatshirt, the expectant mom headed to the VFiles pop up shop, Thursday in NYC.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe Keeping up with the Kardashian star, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, attempted to steer the focus from her growing baby bump onto her legs. Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe oversized hoodie, which she styled as dress, showed off her toned legs and she topped off the look with calf-high white socks and black booties.Photo credit: BACKGRIDNews of Khloe’s pregnancy broke last month, shortly after it was reported that sister, Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child as well.Photo credit: BACKGRIDRecently the sisters joked about having “so many babies” in a Kylie Cosmetic video, while trying on their assorted lip stains.Photo credit: BACKGRIDWhile neither sister has confirmed that they are expecting, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is having another baby via surrogate.Photo credit: BACKGRIDWhat do you think about Khloe’s baby bump? Sound off in the comments.Photo credit: BACKGRID Filed under: Keeping Up With The Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson Comments