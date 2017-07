Paris Jackson loves her ink and surprised fans over the weekend when she debuted matching tattoos with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. loves her ink and surprised fans over the weekend when she debuted matching tattoos with her godfather, Photo credit: MEGA

The two took to social media to show off the spoon image they got! Photo credit: Snapchat

But fans weren't loving the new design. Photo credit: MEGA

One commenter pointed out it looked like drug paraphernalia and Culkin has a rumored history of substance abuse problems. Photo credit: MEGA

E! News reported that Paris and Macaulay got the tatts at Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood. Photo credit: MEGA