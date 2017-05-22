Pamela Anderson's Face Looks Completely Different On The Red Carpet

1 of 6

INSTARImages INSTARImages Who's that girl? It's Pamela Anderson ! The 49-year-old look unrecognizable on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

INSTARImages INSTARImages The former Baywatch star wore a plunging black gown with ruffle detail on the shoulder and her hair slicked back.

INSTARImages INSTARImages Although, there wasn't a wrinkle to be seen fans were quick to point out she didn't look like herself.

INSTARImages INSTARImages Did she pull a Renee Zellweger? The Oscar-winner caused a stir when she appeared looking different as well. Many media reports claimed Renee had decided to cut back on the Botox and fillers.

INSTARImages INSTARImages Pamela has been open about aging in the past. She said to W magazine, "I actually like aging. I have great older female role models in my life, including my amazing mom, who have glitz, glamour, and all sorts of fun. Getting older isn’t the end."