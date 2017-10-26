PHOTO: OJ Simpson Poses With Two Bikini Clad Models

O.J. Simpson is now a free man as of October 1st, and since his release he has been making up for lost time. Photo credit: Getty Images

After getting paroled for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping, the 70-year-old felon has been easing back into civilian life—golfing, making public appearances, and even hanging with some sexy models.

On Tuesday, the former NFL star, took a photo with two Instagram models—Laura Saucedo and Brendoll— while they were at the home of Boyz Men II Singer, Wanya Morris, shooting a commercial for laser hair removal company, which is owned by the singer’s fiancée.

The Juice was invited and the three posed for a flick, which they later posted to social media. In the picture the former football player was all smiles as he wrapped his arms around the beautiful women.

Brendoll also recorded herself and Saucedo posing with Simpson as she said: "I'm working and this man right here is like 'I wanna picture.'"

Since being freed from prison, the disgraced running back has been staying in a multi-million dollar mansion with a friend. Photo credit: Getty Images