Inside Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's 'Sexless Marriage'

1 of 7

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's marriage is quickly fading.

According to RadarOnline.com, Richie is fed up with her husband over suspicions of his wandering eye and sleazy meet-ups with other women.

Sources claim the 35-year-old fashion designer is so upset, she's even ditched her wedding ring!

"There is only so much a woman can take and she is beyond her breaking point," an insider revealed.

"After last year's rough patch, things got a little better because he was starting to actually try," the source continued. "At the same time, [she] and Joel became like a tight family with his brother Benji and Cameron [Diaz]. But it has gotten to the point now where even Cameron tells her she should not be putting up with him."

To make matters worse, the insider added the pair hasn't even been physical in quite some time. "The two of them have been in a sexless marriage now for months and months and it's gotten so bitter between them that they cannot even be around each other."