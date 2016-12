1 of 5

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were spotted at the beach in Australia on Dec.29, despite marriage trouble reports.

The 49-year-old actress covered up in a long-sleeved top and towel.

But her husband wasn't shy to show off his shirtless toned body!

According to reports, the Nicole and Keith have been fighting "constantly" in recent months.