Portman Debuts Incredible Bikini Body 3 Months After Giving Birth

1 of 7

BACKGRID BACKGRID The 35-year-old actress was spotted stripping down to a teeny black bikini in France on Mother's Day, May 14.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepied, 39, are in town for the Cannes Film Festival. Eyewitnesses claim they even brought their newborn daughter Amalia Millepied, and son Aleph Portman-Millepied, 5.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Eventually, the actress jumped into the water, located at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The Oscar-winner and her French choreographer husband, 39, met on the set of Black Swan in 2009 and were quickly engaged the following year.