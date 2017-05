1 of 7

Emma Watson kicked off the night by winning Best Actor in a movie for her role in Beauty and the Beast.

Farrah Abraham turned heads in a Bollywood-inspired outfit, completing her look with henna art on her hands and a bindi on her forehead.

Cara Delevingne proved she can pull off any look by bleaching her recently shaved head and donning a strapless black dress.

Babe alert! Zac Efron broke out his whites for the big night.

Paris Jackson played it casual rocking jeans, a t-shirt, and a flannel.

Taraji P. Henson shined in a gold sequin long sleeve gown.