AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Mischa Barton was seen for the first time since being released from the hospital after having a meltdown on her birthday.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The OC actress voluntarily went with authorities after a disturbance call was made by neighbors.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI A video was taken of the 31-year-old hanging over the fence in her backyard, saying that her mother was a witch, and muttering about how the world is going to end.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI On her trip to CVS, Mischa bought wine, cider, ice cream and paper towels.