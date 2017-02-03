Mischa Barton Caught Buying Wine Post Meltdown & Hospital Release
The actress was admitted after displaying bizarre behavior.
Mischa Barton was seen for the first time since being released from the hospital after having a meltdown on her birthday.
The OC actress voluntarily went with authorities after a disturbance call was made by neighbors.
A video was taken of the 31-year-old hanging over the fence in her backyard, saying that her mother was a witch, and muttering about how the world is going to end.
On her trip to CVS, Mischa bought wine, cider, ice cream and paper towels.
While Mischa under doctors' care they reportedly found GNB (a date-rape drug) in her system.
