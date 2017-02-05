Mischa Barton SPOTTED At Hollywood Hot Spot

1 of 6

MEGA MEGA After her disturbing behavior last week, Mischa Barton looks like she’s trying to bring some normalcy back into her life. The 31-year-old actress was seen leaving West Hollywood restaurant Catch LA last night, looking a bit rough around the edges!

MEGA MEGA Maybe Mischa should try taking it easy! Just last Thursday, cops showed up at the actress’ home, responding to reports that she’d been ranting incoherently in her backyard. Mischa was then voluntarily taken to the hospital.

MEGA MEGA The actress told People magazine she had been celebrating her birthday the night before and claimed someone had slipped GHB, also known as the date rape drug, into her drink, causing the erratic behavior.

MEGA MEGA But the strangeness continued! Days after being released from the hospital, Mischa posted a bizarre photo on Instagram of a doll with a peace symbol adorning its head. Maybe Mischa was trying to project an image of calm, but the strange doll had the opposite effect.

MEGA MEGA And most recently, Mischa was caught buying bottles of liquor while on her first public outing since the alarming incident.