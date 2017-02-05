Mischa Barton SPOTTED At Hollywood Hot Spot
1 of 6
MEGA
MEGA
After her disturbing behavior last week, Mischa Barton looks like she’s trying to bring some normalcy back into her life. The 31-year-old actress was seen leaving West Hollywood restaurant Catch LA last night, looking a bit rough around the edges!
MEGA
MEGA
Maybe Mischa should try taking it easy! Just last Thursday, cops showed up at the actress’ home, responding to reports that she’d been ranting incoherently in her backyard. Mischa was then voluntarily taken to the hospital.
MEGA
MEGA
The actress told People magazine she had been celebrating her birthday the night before and claimed someone had slipped GHB, also known as the date rape drug, into her drink, causing the erratic behavior.
MEGA
MEGA
But the strangeness continued! Days after being released from the hospital, Mischa posted a bizarre photo on Instagram of a doll with a peace symbol adorning its head. Maybe Mischa was trying to project an image of calm, but the strange doll had the opposite effect.
MEGA
MEGA
And most recently, Mischa was caught buying bottles of liquor while on her first public outing since the alarming incident.
MEGA
MEGA
What do you think is really going on with Mischa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
X