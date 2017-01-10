'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Calls Split From Mike 'Inevitable'

1 of 8

Bravo Bravo Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is starting her new year off with a bitter divorce, Star has learned. Keep clicking through to find out what she revealed about her split from Mike Shay during an interview on Jan. 9.

Getty Images Getty Images Star readers know, Scheana's costar Kristen Doute was the first to dish some details about the couple's divorce, where she claimed the divorce was set to unfold in front of cameras in the upcoming season. "It wasn't going to, but she agreed to. Becuase it kind of just all started happening in the last few months... they've taped some stuff," Kristen told Maria Menounos during her SiriuxXM show. Asreaders know, Scheana's costarwas the first to dish some, where she claimed the divorce was set to unfold in front of cameras in the upcoming season. "It wasn't going to, but she agreed to. Becuase it kind of just all started happening in the last few months... they've taped some stuff," Kristen toldduring her SiriuxXM show.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Obviously there are some other things that will come out on this season that were reasons as to why," Doute went on, adding, "He probably knew what he'd done that created this."

Getty Images Getty Images Now, Scheana was finally ready to come forward and open up about some of the messy details. The 31-year-old reality star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she called her divorce with Mike "the best decision."

Getty Images Getty Images Andy asked, "Do you think if Shay's issues weren't highlighted on the show that you would still be together," where Scheana followed up with a firm, "No."

Getty Images Getty Images When Andy pushed to find out if the pair were still in touch or living together, Scheana rseponded, "We haven't lived together since October. And as of right now we are not on speaking terms." Scheana also added that the state of California is a long slow process to get the divorce finalized due to the high volume of requests.

Getty Images Getty Images As Star reported, Scheana and Mike announced their plans to divorce in November after getting married in 2014.