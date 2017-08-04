Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Sexy Photoshoot

Sun's out, skin's out! Melissa Gorga looked radiant while posing during a photoshoot at her home in New Jersey.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a pair of sky-high heels and a Chaser Golden Pineapple Swimsuit.
Her husband, Joe Gorga, was front and center and jokingly offered his wife posing advice.
The mom-of-three wore a braid at her crown and large gold hoops.
The reality TV star is busy at work balancing a hit Bravo show and running her new restaurant, Gorga's Homemade Pasta and Pizza.
The new season of RHONJ is set to premiere this fall and includes her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, along with former villain Danielle Staub.
