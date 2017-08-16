STAR Pays for Scoops!

Mel B Bares All In Sheer, Bejeweled Jumpsuit

Is she showing off for her new man?

Oh no, Mel B! The America's Got Talent judge attended the live show in an unfortunate looking ensemble.

The singer posed on the red carpet in a sheer, bedazzled catsuit by designer Rocky Gathercole.

The jewels strategically covered up Mel's breasts and crotch as she decided to ditch her bra.

Maybe she was showing off her figure for her new rumored boyfriend.

Media reports claim Mel has been dating an LA cop whom she met through mutual friends.

What do you think about Mel's outfit?

