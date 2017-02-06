Meghan Markle Shows Off New 'H' For Harry Ring In London!
Is it a gift from the Prince?
1 of 5
MEGA
MEGA
Meghan Markle was spotted buying flowers in London and she showed off a new piece of jewelry!
MEGA
MEGA
The ring in question isn't a diamond but does feature the initial "H" on it!
MEGA
MEGA
Was the gold band a gift from Prince Harry, whom the Suits star has been dating for the last 8 months?
MEGA
MEGA
Last week, new photos emerged of Meghan and Harry holding hands while being surrounded by security.
MEGA
MEGA
The two seem to be becoming serious as they also went on their vacation together to Norway over the holidays.
X