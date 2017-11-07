Mariah Carey’s Secret Weight Loss Procedure

Credit: Beverly Hills, CA - Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka were seen departing from Mastro's Steakhouse after concert afterparty in Beverly Hills.
The procedure involves removing a portion of the stomach so that the individual feels fuller more quickly.
The recovery time is faster compared to other weight loss operations and scarring is typically minimal.
“Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on our with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers, ” a source said.
Continuing, the source added, “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results. And she feels a lot better.”
What do you think about Mariah getting weight loss surgery? Sound off in the comments.
