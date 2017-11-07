STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

The Diva Diet

Mariah Carey’s Secret Weight Loss Procedure

The singer underwent gastric sleeve surgery, sources say.

By ,

Credit: Beverly Hills, CA - Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka were seen departing from Mastro's Steakhouse after concert afterparty in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 1 AUGUST 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Byrdman / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

View gallery 7
Mariah Carey’s Secret Weight Loss Procedure
1 of 7
Mariah Carey underwent weight loss surgery after she became insecure about her weight, sources say.
Constantly under the scrutiny of the media, the singer decided to take matters into her own hands and get gastric sleeve surgery last month, according to reports.
The procedure involves removing a portion of the stomach so that the individual feels fuller more quickly.
The recovery time is faster compared to other weight loss operations and scarring is typically minimal.
“Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on our with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers, ” a source said.

Photo credit: MEGA

Continuing, the source added, “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results. And she feels a lot better.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think about Mariah getting weight loss surgery? Sound off in the comments.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under:
Comments