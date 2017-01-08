Hear Her Side! Mariah Carey's SHOCKING Confession About New Year's Eve Disaster!

1 of 8

Getty Images Getty Images Mariah Carey has finally opened up about her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. She took to Twitter to detail the humiliating situation and the toll it's taken on her.

In my own words. #NYE #L4L 💖 #thefoilers pic.twitter.com/1jZ40WUeuH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2017 Twitter.com/MariahCarey In a surprising post, the singer shared an intimate voice recording explaining how her live show went wrong. “For now I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world!” Mariah said.

Getty Images Getty Images The singer then blasted NBC for choosing to "capitalize on circumstances beyond our control."

Getty Images Getty Images “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all."

Getty Images Getty Images Again, Mariah blamed NBC for the disaster. “Listen, guys, they foiled me...it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me.”

Getty Images Getty Images Mariah even added that the experience has broken her so much that she would be taking a break from social media! “This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

Getty Images Getty Images But Mariah couldn't end the recording without a little shout out to her fans. “And thank you to my lambs! You’re always there for me. I can’t imagine life without you. And you’ll always be a part of me. And I can’t wait to sing for you again.”