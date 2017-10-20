Another Celebrity Burglary: Mariah Carey Gets Hit For $50K

Mariah Carey
is the latest Los Angeles celebrity to have her home burglarized.
According to reports, the burglars got off with $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses –no jewelry.
Authorities found a ladder in the backyard, and suspect that the criminals got in through an open widow or door on the upper floor.
Thankfully, No one was home at the time and the singer was in New York.
But where was her security team? Law enforcement stated that the singer’s mansion was broken into at approximately 3 a.m., and although the burglars tripped a silent alarm, her team did not respond to the incident until three or four hours later at around 6 or 7 a.m.
Cops are still investigating, along with a multitude of similar burglary cases.
As readers know, singer Jason Derulo
’s was also burglarized just last month.
According to reports, the burglars smashed opened his safe and made off with about $600K in jewelry and approximately $80K in cash.
Unlike in Mariah’s heist, someone was home, while the burglary occurred. Sources say Jason’s employee, was in the house sleeping while the criminals pounded on the safe to get it open. Cops suspect an inside job. Sounds like a few people may be getting fired.