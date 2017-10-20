Another Celebrity Burglary: Mariah Carey Gets Hit For $50K

Mariah Carey is the latest Los Angeles celebrity to have her home burglarized. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to reports, the burglars got off with $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses –no jewelry. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Authorities found a ladder in the backyard, and suspect that the criminals got in through an open widow or door on the upper floor. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Thankfully, No one was home at the time and the singer was in New York. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But where was her security team? Law enforcement stated that the singer’s mansion was broken into at approximately 3 a.m., and although the burglars tripped a silent alarm, her team did not respond to the incident until three or four hours later at around 6 or 7 a.m. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Cops are still investigating, along with a multitude of similar burglary cases. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As readers know, singer Jason Derulo ’s was also burglarized just last month. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to reports, the burglars smashed opened his safe and made off with about $600K in jewelry and approximately $80K in cash. Photo credit: BACKGRID