A Slim Mariah Carey Attends Karl Lagerfeld’s V Magazine Dinner

Monday night V Magazine hosted a star-studded dinner in honor of fashion icon and Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld

The event drew A-List guest including top models, renowned fashion editors, and many more.

Also in attendance was Mariah Carey , who performed hit songs Touch My Body, We Belong Together and Hero, which was dedicated to Mr. Lagerfeld.

The 47-year-old diva almost stole the spotlight from the legendary fashion designer, as she showed off a noticeably slimmer figure in a black floor-length sequin dress.

Bryan Tanaka, 34, wore a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and boots. Complimenting her look, boyfriend, 34, wore a black long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and boots.

'mistake.' As readers know, the pair started dating after she broke off her engagement to ex-fiancé James Packer , who earlier this week, opened up about their failed relationship in a candid interview, calling it a

After meeting in 2015, the billionaire quickly asked for her hand in marriage and presented her a whopping $10 million engagement ring, which she was pictured wearing last night.

The 30-carat diamond ring, now residing on the middle finger on her right hand, perfectly complimented her diamond bangles, white gold hoop earrings and glittering diamond belt that rested around taut waist.