Manchester Bomber Identified After ISIS Claims The Attack
At least 22 people, including children, were killed in the explosion.
1 of 6
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Last night, a bomb went off outside Manchester Arena stadium where an Ariana Grande concert had just finished and killed at least 22 people, including young kids.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The authorities have named 23-year-old Salman Abedi as the attacker.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
CBS News reported Abedi was supposedly known to the British police.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The attack sent concert-goers into a mass panic leaving over 60 people injured as well.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Ariana has since suspended the European leg of her tour while families in the UK grieve their lost ones.
X
Comments