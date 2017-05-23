Manchester Bomber Identified After ISIS Claims The Attack

1 of 6

Last night, a bomb went off outside Manchester Arena stadium where an Ariana Grande concert had just finished and killed at least 22 people, including young kids.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack and the suicide bomber has now been identified.

The authorities have named 23-year-old Salman Abedi as the attacker.

CBS News reported Abedi was supposedly known to the British police.

The attack sent concert-goers into a mass panic leaving over 60 people injured as well.