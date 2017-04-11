From Not To Hot To Cankles! Mama June's Weight Is Creeping Back On ALL OVER Her Body
The reality star paid $75K to get thin, but is her new look permanent?
Mama June Shannon's painful journey to skinny doesn't look like it's over yet! The From Not To Hot star was seen in New York City on April 10, just hours after her explosive claims that ex Sugar Bear abused her kids. Keep clicking through to see the reality star's latest shocking photos.
The 37-year-old stepped out from a post office on Monday wearing a light coat that covered another one of her red revenge dresses.
However, it appeared she may still be trying to cover up as much as possible as to hide her swelling from the procedures — some including skin removal, breast implants, liposuction, tummy tucks, and even a gastric sleeve.
The star, who shed over 300 pounds through multiple excruciating plastic surgeries and workout plans, made sure to try and flash a smile at fans despite her latest claims that Sugar Bear had been giving her kids "emotional and physical scars" for years.
However, according to what Sugar Bear — real name Mike Thompson — told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, he denies ever abusing Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon and her siblings.
"No, I never abused them kids," Sugar Bear told Radar. "I loved them kids!"
June's shocking abuse accusations during her publicity tour on April 10 included blaming Sugar Bear for giving her oldest daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, an "eye buckle."
But June's bombshell statement only left fans scratching their heads, especially since Alanna was a flower girl at her dad's wedding after recently reconciling their father-daughter relationship. Do you think Mama June is telling the truth? Tell us your thoughts below!
