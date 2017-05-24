Mama June Can't Stop Showing Off Her New Body After 300 Lb. Weight Loss
This painted-on gown left little to the imagination!
Lady in red! Mama June Shannon is loving her new lifestyle and body. So much so, she showed off her weight loss in a fitted red gown at the WEtv premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.
The 37-year-old's body was totally transformed after she lost a staggering 300 lbs.
In total, Mama June's weight loss surgeries cost over $75,000 and included skin removal surgery, gastric bypass, and breast augmentation. She told People magazine in April, “A lot of people don’t recognize who I am until I talk… it’s kind of like I’m in my own disguise.”
For last night's look, June donned a red halter dress with key-hole design. She accessorized with rings and a bracelet.
Her date for the night was daughter, Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo. June is still single but did attend the wedding of her ex, Sugar Bear, last year.
