Mama June Can't Stop Showing Off Her New Body After 300 Lb. Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon is loving her new lifestyle and body. So much so, she showed off her weight loss in a fitted red gown at the WEtv premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Lady in red!is loving her new lifestyle and body. So much so, she showed off her weight loss in a fitted red gown at the WEtv premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Getty Images Getty Images The 37-year-old's body was totally transformed after she lost a staggering 300 lbs.

Getty Images Getty Images In total, Mama June's weight loss surgeries cost over $75,000 and included skin removal surgery, gastric bypass, and breast augmentation. She told People magazine in April, “A lot of people don’t recognize who I am until I talk… it’s kind of like I’m in my own disguise.”

Getty Images Getty Images For last night's look, June donned a red halter dress with key-hole design. She accessorized with rings and a bracelet.