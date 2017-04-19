Mama June CAUGHT Chowing Down On Potato Chips

1 of 5

Mama June Shannon looks incredible after her 300 lb. weight loss transformation, but will she revert back to her old ways?

The From Not To Hot star was caught chowing down on a bag of potato chips at Newark airport on April 19.

June was recently called out on her show for cheating on her diet. “The last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking to my diet,” she admitted.

Her daughter Honey Boo Boo screamed at her about sabotaging all of her progress. “We’re sitting over here being so supportive and you’re sitting here lying straight to our faces,” she yelled.