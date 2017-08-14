Lily-Rose Depp Exposes Stick-Thin Bikini Body

Credit: ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Ile de Ré, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp enjoy some family time at the beach on Ré island in France along with Vanessa’s mother Corinne and her sister Alysson Paradis and her boyfriend Guillaume Gouix with their son. **SHOT ON 7/22/17**
Pictured: Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp
BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2017
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lily-Rose Depp looked thinner than ever on her latest family vacation.
2 of 6
The teenage model showed off her frail frame in a skimpy green bikini while playing on the beach in France with her mother, Vanessa Paradis, and close family.
3 of 6
The 18-year-old’s ribs were pictured poking out of her shrinking body.
4 of 6
Depp has often sparked anorexia rumors due to her skinny frame.
5 of 6
Has she taken her modeling career too far? Her father Jonny Depp has sparked concern over her fast rise to fame. He said, “to be honest, I’m quite worried. I wasn’t expecting all this to happen to Lily-Rose, especially not at this age.”
6 of 6
Do you think Lily-Rose Depp is too skinny? Tweet us at @star_news!
Lily-Rose Depp looked thinner than ever on her latest family vacation.
The teenage model showed off her frail frame in a skimpy green bikini while playing on the beach in France with her mother, Vanessa Paradis, and close family.
The 18-year-old’s ribs were pictured poking out of her shrinking body.
Depp has often sparked anorexia rumors due to her skinny frame.
Has she taken her modeling career too far? Her father Jonny Depp has sparked concern over her fast rise to fame. He said, “to be honest, I’m quite worried. I wasn’t expecting all this to happen to Lily-Rose, especially not at this age.”
Do you think Lily-Rose Depp is too skinny? Tweet us at @star_news!