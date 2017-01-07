Big Spender! Lamar Odom Spotted Shopping AGAIN After His Rehab Crisis!
Lamar Odom continues to enjoy his return to Los Angeles.
The former NBA star seems to have a singular goal in mind: spending money! Lamar was first seen splurging big just yesterday, his first day out from rehab, and he's already back at it again.
Lamar stepped out with his assistant and publicist on Friday in Beverly Hills. Judging from the bag, it looks like Lamar may have treated himself to a high-end gift from Diptyque Paris.
As Starmagazine.com previously reported, Lamar entered a rehab facility in December. Said a source to RadarOnline.com at the time, “The temptations are there for him to fail,” noting his family was still afraid.
But maybe Lamar’s latest projects (and occasional shopping sprees!) will keep him busy. He is currently working on documenting his rehab stay and recovery in an upcoming reality tv show. While shopping Thursday, the show's camera crew could be seen following him around.
Do you think retail therapy is Lamar's best option? Let us know in the comments!
