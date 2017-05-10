Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Travis Scott Seen Getting Hot & Heavy In Miami
Does the 'KUWTK' star's new man know the REAL reason she dumped Tyga?
Kylie Jenner's three-year relationship with Tyga appears to be dead to her! See the new photos that prove she's shoving her new romance in her ex's face!
Kylie was spotted taking a walk with her new boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, in Miami, Fla., putting on a PDA show for the cameras on May 8.
The two had their hands locked together as they spent time together before Travis took the stage to perform at the Rolling Loud festival.
As Star previously reported, Kylie dumped Tyga after he refused to propose. Since then, Tyga has been wrapped up in all kinds of legal drama, including being cuffed by police after blowing through a stop sign and driving without a license plate.
Just a few days after their split, Kylie was spotted looking miserable over cutting ties from him — despite her spending millions on him to clean up his debt nightmare and constantly dealing with his cheating rumors.
But now, it appears she's finally taking advice from her famous family about getting rid of bad boy Tyga for good.
The 19-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has already leeched on to her new boyfriend and has been seen going everywhere with him.
Most recently, she was spotted supporting Travis at a college show just hours before they went out to celebrate the 25-year-old rapper's birthday in April.
Do you think Kylie is moving on too fast? Tell us your thoughts below!
