Kylie Jenner Suffers Spray Tan Tragedy

Credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner has suffered a few fashion faux-pas over the years but when she was snapped out to dinner last night she appeared to have suffered her worst one yet!

The 20-year-old got an unfortunately uneven spray tan and it was quite evident.

Her face was a few shades darker than her hands!

The Jenner-Kardashian girls frequently get the sprayed on sun-kissed look and they usually look flawless.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney even developed their own self-tanning lotion line called Kardashian Glow.

Are you surprised Kylie stepped out with this look?

