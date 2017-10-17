Kylie Jenner Ditches Family Christmas Special To Hide Her Baby Bump

Christmas in October?
The KarJenner Clan filmed their annual Christmas special earlier this week and momager, Kris Jenner shared photos of the occasion.
The reality star family was even joined by Olympic medal-winning ice skater, Nancy Kerrigan, widely known for her link to Tonya Harding, who was forced to leave the United States Figure Skating Association after helping a group people attack Nancy.
The photo pictured the famous family on ice along with Santa and his elves decked out in traditional red and green holiday fashion.
Kris Captioned the picture saying: “Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan”
But one person seemed to be missing from the merry occasion.
Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott may have been the person behind the camera.
Though the 20-year-old makeup mogul was present, she didn’t ice skate.
“They taped a Christmas special at Kris’ house. Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Khloé took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping.”
