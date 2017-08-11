Kylie Jenner Strips Down For Sexy Lingerie Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner is gracing us with a series of sultry photos!

The reality TV star celebrated her 20th birthday with a lingerie photo shoot she posted to Instagram.

In a super sexy photo, Kylie flaunts her famous curves in a matching lace bra and underwear. She captioned the photo, “20.”

Hours later, she posted another shot of herself in a pink wig and lingerie, posing on top of a motorcycle.

Jenner has a lot to be celebrating this year as it was recently revealed her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is worth a whopping $420 million.