Pool Day!

Almost Naked Kylie Jenner Stuns In Skimpy Bikini

The makeup mogul just turned 20 years old.

By ,



Lovin' the summer sun! Kylie Jenner relaxed by the pool the day before her birthday.



The now 20-year-old revealed the enjoyed a tranquil afternoon at her mom, Kris Jenner's, house.



Kylie has a lot to celebrate! It was just revealed her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is reportedly worth a whopping $420 million.



Kris explained to WWD in an interview, her daughter's company is projected to make $386 million in 2017.



The momager said, "Kylie is hardworking, creative, focused and she has the most amazing work ethic of anybody I'd ever met in my life and she really considers this her true passion."



Can you believe Kylie's company is worth so much?



