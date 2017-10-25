Did Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Just Give Another Pregnancy Clue?

Khloe Kardashian
, 33, and Kylie Jenner
, 20, continue to keep fans guessing with more cryptic social media posts, which may be confirmation that the sisters are indeed expecting.
During a playful Youtube video for Kylie cosmetics, the Karjenner sisters sit down to promote their lip kit collaboration, “In Love With The Koko,” which features three matte liquid lipsticks –Bunny, Doll and baby girl—and one gloss, Sugar Plum.
As the pair speak about their long-wearing liquid lipsticks, their experience working together, and nearly identical looks –both wearing blonde wigs and all black ensembles, they managed to slip in a baby teaser, fueling the ongoing rumors that they both are reportedly pregnant with their first child
.
“We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” Khloe proudly told Kylie, who responded mischievously: “We have so many babies, who knew?”
While the sisters are clearly referring to their joint lip-gloss collection as their babies, fans are taking their statement as another hint that
both ‘KUWTK
’ stars are expecting.
Following the could –be confirmation, the two sisters then joined hands and lifted them in triumph, laughing and glancing at each other with what fans consider to be telling looks.
As readers know, Khloe and Kylie are set to welcome their kids sometime in February 2018.
Neither have confirmed nor denied their pregnancy, but since the news broke, both sisters have been wearing extremely baggy clothing, posting questionably cropped pictures, and snaps that may or may not allude to the gender of the baby.
Meanwhile, speaking of baby genders, multiple sources have confirmed that Khloe and NBA player, Tristan Thompson are expecting a boy!