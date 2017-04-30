Kylie Supports Boyfriend Travis Scott at College Show
The couple is celebrating the rapper’s birthday with plenty of PDA.
Kylie Jenner, 19, and her new man, Travis Scott, who turns 25 today, are heating up Boston this weekend. The new relationship is looking more and more like the real deal. Kylie was right by the rapper’s side, supporting him at his college show at Bentley University near Boston this weekend.
It seems the KUWTK star is determined to send a clear message to Travis that she is completely over her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Tyga, 27. The two broke up just weeks ago.
Since then, the make up mogul has been spotted out with the Goosebumps rapper, piling on the PDA, holding hands, and reportedly making out at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.
The pair was seen leaving the Mercer hotel separately, and at the late-night club, Bijou.
Rumors are flying that the two are inseparable. Kylie reportedly only leaves his side when he’s performing. The rapper did not mention her during his set at Bentley University, but it’s pretty obvious to everyone that it’s getting pretty serious.
