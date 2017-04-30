Kylie Supports Boyfriend Travis Scott at College Show

1 of 5

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kylie Jenner, 19, and her new man, Travis Scott, who turns 25 today, are heating up Boston this weekend. The new relationship is looking more and more like the real deal. Kylie was right by the rapper’s side, supporting him at his college show at Bentley University near Boston this weekend.

FameFly FameFly It seems the KUWTK star is determined to send a clear message to Travis that she is completely over her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Tyga , 27. The two broke up just weeks ago.

FameFly FameFly The pair was seen leaving the Mercer hotel separately, and at the late-night club, Bijou.