Inside Kylie Jenner's Sexy 20th Surprise Birthday Party

They grow up so fast! Kylie Jenner
's family made sure her 20th birthday was a special one and threw her a surprise party that lasted all night long!
A few hours before the bash, Kylie watched her boyfriend, Travis Scott perform with Kendrick Lamar on his DAMN tour at the Staples Center. When she walked into the party, he was the first person she hugged!
ice
There was also a very curvy ice sculpture which was inspired by Kylie's famous booty.
The makeup mogul donned a white mini dress, white sneakers, and a white hoodie.
Kendall Jenner along with her sisters Kim and Khloe enjoyed the celebration. Kourtney wasn't in attendance as she's on vacation with her boyfriend in Egypt.
Jonathan Cheben, Jordyn Woods, and KoKo's BF Tristan Thompson were spotted on social media living it up as well.
What do you think about Kylie's birthday party?