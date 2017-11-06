Adorable Pics! Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Mini Me Daughter Shopping Penelope Disick is definitely ‘keeping up’ with her famously fashionable mom. By Star Staff, November 5, 2017 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: BACKGRIDView gallery 6 Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Mini Me Daughter Shopping 1 of 6 1 of 6Kourtney Kardashian and her mini me, 5-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, spent the day strolling side-by-side, shopping bags in hand. The mom-of-three seemed to be enjoying having one-on-one time with her only daughter. Penelope’s two brothers, Mason Dash Disick, 7, and Reign Aston Disick, 2, were nowhere to be found.Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 6Penelope and her mega mogul mama looked completely coordinated. Penelope rocked a blue, white, and black sundress. She kept the look edgy with black high top sneakers.Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 6Mom Kourtney also wore high top black shoes that matched her black and white pinstriped pants and off the shoulder black sweater perfectly.Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 6Kourtney, 38, looked determined to make the mother-daughter day extra special. She treated her mini me to a boba tea at Alfred’s before the two ducked into a children’s boutique.Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 6The KUWTK star was happy to help Penelope try on some trendy new clothes. It looks like Penelope has inherited her fashion sense from the Kardashian side of the family.Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 6Kourtney balances her time between her kids and her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, 24. She and 34-year-old ex Scott Disick split over two years ago and seem to be handling co-parenting duties without any drama.Photo credit: BACKGRID Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Kourtney Kardashian and her mini me, 5-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, spent the day strolling side-by-side, shopping bags in hand. The mom-of-three seemed to be enjoying having one-on-one time with her only daughter. Penelope’s two brothers, Mason Dash Disick, 7, and Reign Aston Disick, 2, were nowhere to be found.Photo credit: BACKGRIDPenelope and her mega mogul mama looked completely coordinated. Penelope rocked a blue, white, and black sundress. She kept the look edgy with black high top sneakers.Photo credit: BACKGRIDMom Kourtney also wore high top black shoes that matched her black and white pinstriped pants and off the shoulder black sweater perfectly.Photo credit: BACKGRIDKourtney, 38, looked determined to make the mother-daughter day extra special. She treated her mini me to a boba tea at Alfred’s before the two ducked into a children’s boutique.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe KUWTK star was happy to help Penelope try on some trendy new clothes. It looks like Penelope has inherited her fashion sense from the Kardashian side of the family.Photo credit: BACKGRIDKourtney balances her time between her kids and her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, 24. She and 34-year-old ex Scott Disick split over two years ago and seem to be handling co-parenting duties without any drama.Photo credit: BACKGRID Filed under: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Comments