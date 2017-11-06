STAR Pays for Scoops!

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Adorable Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Mini Me Daughter Shopping

Penelope Disick is definitely ‘keeping up’ with her famously fashionable mom.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Mini Me Daughter Shopping
Kourtney Kardashian and her mini me, 5-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, spent the day strolling side-by-side, shopping bags in hand. The mom-of-three seemed to be enjoying having one-on-one time with her only daughter. Penelope’s two brothers, Mason Dash Disick, 7, and Reign Aston Disick, 2, were nowhere to be found.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Penelope and her mega mogul mama looked completely coordinated. Penelope rocked a blue, white, and black sundress. She kept the look edgy with black high top sneakers.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mom Kourtney also wore high top black shoes that matched her black and white pinstriped pants and off the shoulder black sweater perfectly.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney, 38, looked determined to make the mother-daughter day extra special. She treated her mini me to a boba tea at Alfred’s before the two ducked into a children’s boutique.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The KUWTK star was happy to help Penelope try on some trendy new clothes. It looks like Penelope has inherited her fashion sense from the Kardashian side of the family.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney balances her time between her kids and her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, 24. She and 34-year-old ex Scott Disick split over two years ago and seem to be handling co-parenting duties without any drama.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

