Kourtney Kardashian Tells Reporter ‘I’m Pregnant!’

“I’m Pregnant,” The 38-year-old exclaimed.
This news comes after Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima
took to social media with a cryptic message to broadcast that the pair had their own piece of “good news.”
Posting to his Instagram story, the model wrote: “Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself!”
However, that “good news” does not appear to be that he and and his much older girlfriend are expecting.
In the interview, the mom-of-three tells the interviewer: 'I'm pregnant!'
But after pausing for suspense she retracts her statement and reassures the journalist that she is only “joking.”
Kourtney and Younes, 23, first sparked relationship rumors after the pair was spotted at a restaurant in Los Aneglos and later packed on the PDA while vacationing in Cannes together.