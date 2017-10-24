Kourtney Kardashian Tells Reporter ‘I’m Pregnant!’

Kourtney Kardashian just dropped a major bombshell! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I'm Pregnant," The 38-year-old exclaimed.

Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate, while sisters As readers know, Kourtney's sister,is expecting her third child via surrogate, while sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also reportedly pregnant.

This news comes after Kourtney's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima took to social media with a cryptic message to broadcast that the pair had their own piece of "good news."

Posting to his Instagram story, the model wrote: "Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself!"

However, that “good news” does not appear to be that he and and his much older girlfriend are expecting.

In the interview, the mom-of-three tells the interviewer: 'I'm pregnant!' But after pausing for suspense she retracts her statement and reassures the journalist that she is only "joking."