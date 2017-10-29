Kourtney K And Scott Disick Spotted Condo Shopping
Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34 were both reported to be seen with real estate agents. The reality stars were house hunting on different days, but were spotted at the same residential community, Avanti, in Calabasas. The sightings have fans wondering if Kourt and Scott may be secretly reconciling.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 6
Kourtney and Scott went their separate ways more than two years ago. They co-parents their three kids, Mason Dash Disick, 7 Penelope Scotland Disick, 5, and Reign Aston Disick, 2, but have moved on with other partners.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
Kourtney, 38, has been dating model Younes Bendjima, 24, but sources close to Kourt have said all along that the relationship isn’t serious.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
Meanwhile, Scott has been practically inseparable from girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19. The day after Scott was seen house hunting they appeared to have cooled off. Scott, who normally piles on the PDA didn’t touch Sofia and kept his hands in his pockets.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
Calabasas was the last place Kourtney and Scott shared a home and they both apparently stayed in the area, presumably for the kids’ sake. It makes sense that if they were considering moving back together that it would be in Calabasas.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
Avanti is a new development that boasts residences up to about 2,800 square feet, which is plenty of room for a family of five. The literature for Avanti boasts “lock and leave” single-story flats and resort-style amenities including a club room, pool, and spa.
