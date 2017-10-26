Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles At PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Kim Kardashian retreats further and further from the spotlight, her big sister Kourt is now falling into her stride. Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life post split from baby daddy Scott Disick . And as the Kardashian figure head,retreats further and further from the spotlight, her big sister Kourt is now falling into her stride. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"There's a whole new Kourt ever since she's not been with Scott," Khloe said in an interview.

And now the 38-year-old reality star is launching her own fashion collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

On Wednesday the Keeping up with the Kardashian star celebrated her latest business endeavor with a star-studded launch party at the Poppy in West Hollywood, stealing the show in a sparkling LBD.

Scott Disick's baby momma showed off her svelte body and long legs in a slinky glittering spaghetti strap dress from her line.

She paired the look with strappy black heels that wrapped around her ankle, a sleek high ponytail and a perfectly contoured face.

As fans know, this isn't the mom of three's first rodeo, having joint lines—Dash and Kardashian Kollection with her famous sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian— and having studied fashion design in high school and then later costume design in college, it was long overdue.

When she was designing her 32-piece "Studio 54, old Hollywood and '70s-inspired" collection, Kourtney previously told PEOPLE that she received a few opinions from her sisters.

Interestingly enough, neither of her sisters was present for her big night. Even momager, Kris Jenner was missing from the soiree.

However, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima , who she has been dating for several months, was there for support.