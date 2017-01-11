Kourtney Kardashian 'Pregnant In Her First Trimester' With Baby No. 4

1 of 8

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are making room for another family member — the reality star is pregnant with baby no. 4, Star has learned. Keep clicking through to get the latest details about the baby bombshell!

"Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

The source revealed that the 37-year-old reality star is only telling her close pals at this point, but the pregnancy didn't really come as much of a surprise to her.

Scott and Kourtney — who are already parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1 — have had a baby on the brain ever since they got back together.

Between their secret getaway trips together — including Nantucket, Miami, and Aspen — the couple finally found a way to cement their relationship again, and according to Radar's source, claims they are "definitely back together" now.

"They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now," added the insider.

As Star readers know, Scott has in the past felt trapped in his relationship with Kourtney due to their growing family.